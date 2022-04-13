A woman was shot and injured in Colton, and the suspect in the case later apparently killed himself following a confrontation with police, according to the Colton Police Department.
On April 12 at about 10:22 p.m., officers responded to the area of Walnut and Maple streets, where they located the woman who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local area hospital.
The Colton P.D.’s Detective Division identified the suspect in this case, and a search warrant was served at his residence.
During the service of the search warrant, the suspect fired his weapon at officers and detectives through his front window, police said. No officers were struck by the suspect’s gunfire.
Inland Valley SWAT was activated and responded to the scene. The suspect further barricaded himself, and eventually his apartment was breached. The suspect was found deceased in his apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and the suspect’s name is being withheld pending notification of kin, police said.
