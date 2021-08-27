A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering a 31-year-old Highland woman, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 20 at 8:41 a.m., deputies from the Highland Station responded to a shots fired call in the 7900 block of Pinehurst Drive in Highland. When deputies arrived, they discovered a woman had been shot and was lying on the ground.
Through investigation, detectives determined the suspect, identified as Corona resident Janaye Robinson, and a witness arrived at the location when an argument occurred. During the argument, Robinson allegedly shot the victim and caused a fatal wound. Robinson fled the area in a gold Dodge Journey sports utility vehicle. An area check was conducted but she was not located.
On Aug. 21, members from the Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division located Robinson in Bellflower and took her into custody. She is currently being held at West Valley Detention Center without bail.
This investigation is ongoing and further details are not being released at this time, the Sheriff’s Department said.
