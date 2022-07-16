A woman was shot to death in San Bernardino on July 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 11:14 a.m., San Bernardino Police Department Dispatch was notified of a shooting at a residence located in the 1200 block of Dover Road.
Officers and emergency medical providers arrived on scene and pronounced the victim, 29-year-old San Bernardino resident Amanda Christine Toro, deceased of her injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
The San Bernardino P.D. Homicide Detail is investigating the incident.
