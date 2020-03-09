A 25-year-old woman was shot to death in San Bernardino on March 6, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1775 E. 20th Street at about 10:32 p.m.
The victim, identified as Nancy Zamora, was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.
The male suspect, Isaiah Zamora, 22, of San Bernardino, was taken into custody.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 / sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
