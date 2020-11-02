A 27-year-old woman was shot to death in San Bernardino on Oct. 29, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 200 block of E. Sonora Drive regarding a shots heard call in the area and found evidence of the shooting in the alley.
A short time later, the victim arrived at a nearby hospital, driven by friends. She underwent surgery and was later pronounced deceased.
She was identified as Courtney Dell Miller, a resident of Moreno Valley.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Sims at (909) 384-5665 / sims_da@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.