A 36-year-old woman was shot to death in San Bernardino on Jan. 19, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 11:13 p.m., police received 911 calls and were dispatched to St. Bernardine's Medical Center regarding a shooting victim who had been dropped off by a private vehicle. The victim was treated by medical staff but she succumbed to her injuries. She was identified as Vanessa Martina Lopez of San Bernardino.
Based on a witness statement, Lopez was shot in the area of 14th Street and E Street. Currently, there are no additional witnesses that have come forward with information regarding this incident. Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect and are asking for assistance from the community. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective D. Sims at sims_da@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5665 or Homicide Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
