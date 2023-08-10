A woman paid $25,000 in cash for a vehicle, only to find out that the car had been reported stolen, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The woman bought a 2019 GMC Denali she found on the online site OfferUp. When she tried to register the vehicle at the DMV, she discovered the pink slip and other paperwork were fraudulent. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) was also found to be fraudulent.
The vehicle was determined to have been stolen in Texas.
Redlands Police and the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force (SANCAT) are investigating the incident.
