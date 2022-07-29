A 46-year-old woman was rescued after she fell 50 feet at Big Falls in Forest Falls and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 28, the Calimesa resident was hiking in the area of the waterfalls when she lost her footing and fell at about 2:25 p.m.
Due to the remote location and terrain in the area, the San Bernardino County Fire Department requested assistance from Sheriff's Aviation. San Bernardino County Fire along with Sheriff's Rescue Helicopter, Air Rescue 306 (AR306), responded to the area.
Personnel from the Fire Department arrived and began hiking to the falls to make contact with the woman. Medics located her and advised the crew of AR306 that a hoist rescue was necessary due to the location and the victim's injuries.
AR306 arrived and hoisted a Fire Department paramedic with a rescue litter down to the woman. The medics secured her in to the rescue litter and hoisted her up to the helicopter, followed by the paramedic. She was then flown to a local trauma center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.