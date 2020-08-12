An 18-year-old woman and two teenage boys were arrested in connection with three robberies which occurred at gas stations in Rancho Cucamonga in the early morning hours of Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 3:15 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to a robbery that just occurred at the Shell Gas Station at 8808 Foothill Boulevard. When deputies arrived, the victim reported he was working behind the counter when two suspects walked in and entered his work space. One of the males pulled out a knife and made stabbing motions toward the victim. Both suspects began yelling at the victim, demanding he open the cash register. When the victim complied, the suspects took the cash and other miscellaneous items and left the store.
Then at about 3:30 a.m., dispatch received a call of another robbery at the 76 Gas Station at 10075 Arrow Route. Deputies responded, and the victim reported similar circumstances. While the victim was working behind the counter, two suspects entered the store and walked behind the counter. One suspect pulled out a knife and pointed it at the victim’s stomach and demanded the victim get on the ground. The two suspects grabbed money out of the register and additional merchandise and left the store. The suspects were seen fleeing in a light-colored vehicle.
At about 3:54 a.m., deputies were again dispatched to a third robbery in progress at the 7-Eleven located at 8118 Masi Drive. Two suspects entered the business. One suspect held a knife to the clerk’s throat and the other appeared to be acting as a lookout. A witness notified police as the suspects left the location in a silver Toyota.
Deputies conducted an area check near the area of Church Avenue and Rochester Avenue and noticed a suspicious vehicle matching the witnesses’ description.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop and identified the female driver as Dyvine Jimenez, a resident of Upland. Two male juveniles in the vehicle were also identified. One was a 16-year-old Chino Hills resident and the other was a 15-year-old whose residence was unknown.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located cash as well as other items reported in the robbery along with the weapons used, the Sheriff's Department said.
Jimenez was arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where she remained in custody on $200,000 bail. The two juveniles were arrested and taken to Juvenile Hall.
Charges against the suspects included strong arm robbery/knife, assault with a deadly weapon/knife, false ID to a police officer, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.