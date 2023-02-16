A woman who allegedly assaulted her roommate was shot and wounded by a deputy during an incident in Grand Terrace, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Feb. 15 at 10:23 a.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Central Station responded to a residence in the 21800 block of W. Grand Terrace Road for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. The caller reported she was struck in the head with a bat by her roommate, 33-year-old Misty Rose West.
When the first deputy arrived, he entered the home, found the victim with a head wound, and requested medical aid.
Then, during a search of the home, he encountered West, who was armed with a handgun.
West allegedly ignored several commands to drop the weapon, and a lethal force encounter occurred, the Sheriff’s Department said. West was struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital.
The victim was also hospitalized, and both she and the suspect are expected to survive.
The deputy was not injured during this incident.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division responded to the location and assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.