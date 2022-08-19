A woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from a store in Rialto has been arrested, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On Aug. 12, Ronesha Cleveland, a 42-year-old resident of San Bernardino, and an unidentified female entered Ulta in the 1200 block of W. Renaissance Parkway and allegedly stole the items before fleeing the scene.
On Aug. 18, the suspect vehicle was located in San Bernardino and Cleveland was taken into custody on a charge of grand theft, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post.
She was later booked into West Valley Detention Center with a bail amount of $50,000.
