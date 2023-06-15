A woman who called police to report a problem ended up having a much bigger problem.
While staying at a motel in the 1300 block of Industrial Park Avenue in Redlands on June 9, the woman reported that the people in a neighboring room were harassing her.
However, during the investigation, Redlands Police Department officers determined the woman had a warrant for her arrest for kidnapping and evading police.
The woman initially resisted being arrested, and two Redlands officers sustained minor injuries while trying to stop her.
But in the end, she was successfully detained and transported to jail, the Redlands P.D. said in a Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.