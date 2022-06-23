A woman who was accompanied by two children was arrested for allegedly having about 30 pounds of methamphetamine in her car's trunk in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Narcotics officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle after learning that a large quantity of narcotics was destined for the city, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 23.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located the meth, which was concealed inside plastic trash bags in the trunk. The suspect had her two minor children with her at the time of the stop.
Child Family Services was notified and took custody of the children. The woman was booked into a local jail facility on multiple felony charges.
