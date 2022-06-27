A woman who was delivering a package to a residence suffered major injuries when she was attacked by a dog in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 23 at about 5:05 p.m., a 52-year-old woman from Pomona was delivering an Amazon package in the 7300 block of Lillian Lane. She was operating as an independent contractor for Amazon at the time.
The victim opened a closed gate and entered the yard at the delivery location. A pit bull inside the yard attacked the victim. The dog’s owner tried to intervene and was eventually able to pull the dog off.
The victim sustained major injuries to her upper body and was transported to the Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.
Highland Station personnel responded to the scene and began an investigation. San Bernardino County Animal Control also responded and removed the animal.
The victim’s vehicle and undelivered packages were secured at the Highland Police Station so they could be safely returned to the victim and Amazon.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Highland Police Station at (909) 425-9793. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
