A woman who was a hotel employee was arrested for allegedly stealing items from customers, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Between March 7 and March 9, three separate victims reported their personal belongings were stolen from their rented hotel rooms in the 10000 block of Richardson Street in Loma Linda.
The property reported stolen consisted of a firearm, an engagement ring, $500 in U.S. currency, and other personal belongings.
Through investigation, the suspect was identified as 39-year-old Dinella Charlene Amador.
On March 9, a search warrant was authored for Amador's residence and vehicle. During the service of the search warrant, the stolen firearm, personal belongings, and currency were recovered. About 20 grams of methamphetamine were also located inside Amador's vehicle, the Sheriff's Department said.
Amador was booked at Central Detention Center on charges of burglary, felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen property, and transportation of methamphetamine.
