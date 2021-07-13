A 29-year-old Victorville woman who was walking on freeway lanes died after she was struck by three vehicles in Grand Terrace on July 12, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 10:24 p.m., a 52-year-old San Bernardino man was driving a 1988 blue Ford F-150 and was traveling on Interstate 215 northbound, north of Iowa Avenue, within the No. 3 lane, at an unknown speed. The Ford collided with the pedestrian, who was walking in the I-215 northbound lanes. The pedestrian was subsequently hit by two more vehicles.
As a result of the collision, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
All three drivers stopped at the scene, and it is unknown why the pedestrian was walking on the freeway. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer L. Gonzalez at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.
