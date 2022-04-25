A woman's call to police about being followed while running in Rancho Cucamonga led to a lengthy pursuit and finally an arrest of a 57-year-old Victorville man, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 25 at 3:30 a.m., a resident of Rancho Cucamonga called Sheriff’s Dispatch to report a subject was following her in his vehicle as she was running near Banyan Road and Day Creek Boulevard.
Deputies responded to the area and found the suspect, later identified as Thomas Silva, near the reporting party’s original location. When deputies attempted to contact Silva, he fled and a vehicle pursuit was initiated, the Sheriff's Department said.
Silva led deputies and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit that terminated in Duarte in Los Angeles County after deputies conducted a pursuit intervention technique.
At the end of the pursuit, Silva failed to comply when ordered to exit the vehicle, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies deployed pepper balls into Silva’s vehicle. Silva got out of his vehicle and deputies arrested and booked him into West Valley Detention Center.
The suspect was charged with evading police and disregard for public safety, and he was being held on $100,000 bail.
