A wrong-way driver and his dog died during an incident on the Interstate 15 Freeway in Ontario, just west of Fontana, on the morning of Wednesday, July 1, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 4:25 a.m., the wrong-way driver (a man about 35 years old) was driving a GMC pick-up northbound in the southbound lanes of I-15, north of 4th Street, in the No. 4 lane.
At this location, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on I-15 in the No. 4 lane and attempted to move into the No. 3 lane when he saw the approaching wrong-way driver. The semi-truck driver was unable to avoid a collision and was side swiped by the GMC pick-up.
Following the collision, the wrong-way driver turned his GMC pick-up around and fled the scene, traveling southbound on I-15.
South of Jurupa Street, the driver of the GMC pick-up collided with the center median, a concrete wall. Following this second collision, the driver got out of his GMC pick-up and, while holding a dog, proceeded to jump over the center median (to the northbound I-15).
However, the driver and dog were struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on I-15 as they attempted to run across traffic lanes, the CHP said.
Both the driver and dog were declared deceased at the scene by Ontario Fire Department personnel. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending coroner notification.
There were no injuries to other involved parties, the CHP said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.