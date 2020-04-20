A wrong-way driver died in a collision in San Bernardino on April 18, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 9:52 p.m., an unidentified driver of a Silver Dodge Ram was traveling on SR-259 southbound, south of Highland Avenue at an unknown speed.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver allowed his vehicle to travel the wrong way and off the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn.
The driver, a 43-year-old Victorville resident, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency personnel.
At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer B. Holguin at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
