A young child died as a result of a traffic collision in San Bernardino on April 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 4:43 p.m., the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the 300 block of W. 8th Street.
A juvenile pedestrian, 5 years of age, a resident of San Bernardino, was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center and pronounced deceased at 6:43 p.m.
No additional details were immediately available.
The San Bernardino Police Department was investigating the incident.
