A 5-year-old girl died in a traffic collision in Colton on April 11, and two other persons were hospitalized, authorities said.
At 2:25 p.m., Colton Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of South Cooley Drive in reference to a single vehicle collision. Three persons were located in the vehicle, police said in a news release.
The Colton Fire Department and AMR responded and transported all three occupants to a local hospital, where a passenger, 5-year-old Alexa Adalia Avalos of Twin Peaks, was pronounced deceased at 3:32 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Cooley when it left the roadway and crossed over a raised center median, then collided with an electrical pole and came to rest in the northbound lane of Cooley.
The investigation is continuing, and any persons who have information are encouraged to call the Colton P.D. at (909) 370-5000.
