An 8-year-old girl died in a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in Colton on Oct. 30, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 3:10 a.m., a 39-year-old woman from Madera was driving a 2014 white Nissan Maxima on I-10 eastbound, east of Mt. Vernon Avenue, at an unknown speed. At the same time, a 39-year-old Pico Rivera man was driving a 2021 yellow international box truck on I-10 eastbound at an unknown speed.
For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan collided into the rear of the box truck and became wedged beneath the rear of it.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Nissan sustained major injuries and the young passenger was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.
Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be factors in the collision at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer C. Izydorek at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
