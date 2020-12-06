A young man was killed in a traffic collision in Colton on Dec. 4, according to the Colton Police Department.
Police received a 911 call in reference to a vehicle that struck a pole at 12:47 p.m. along the 2400 block of La Cadena Drive. Upon the officers’ arrival, the victim was located, suffering from blunt force trauma.
Colton Fire and AMR responded to the scene to render medical aide. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as Xavier Anthony Manrique, a 19-year-old Colton resident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact the Colton P.D.
