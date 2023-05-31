A young man who allegedly tried to steal $1,714 worth of Legos from a store was arrested in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
When he was contacted by officers, the suspect, Ever Macias, 22, fled on foot but was quickly apprehended, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 31.
He was booked on charges of felony theft, providing a fake name, and resisting arrest.
Macias is now being investigated for similar thefts in several other cities and counties, police said.
