A young man was killed in a single vehicle traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on April 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 2:34 a.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department personnel responded to 19th Street and Archibald Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle, Jacob Louderback, a 22-year-old resident of La Verne, was pronounced deceased on scene at 2:50 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
