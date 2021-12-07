An 18-year-old man was murdered in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of shots heard behind the Lowe’s located on the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Milliken Avenue at 4:33 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found a male subject, identified as Gabriel Ulloa of Hesperia, lying in the street. Deputies escorted Rancho Cucamonga Fire personnel into the scene, where they pronounced Ulloa deceased.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3570. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.
