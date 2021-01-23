A young man was shot to death in an apparent road rage incident in San Bernardino on Jan. 22, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 200 block of East Hospitality Lane at about 7:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. He was identified as Travis Bradell Warren, a 21-year-old resident of Colton.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 / sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
