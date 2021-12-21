A 21-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Dec. 21, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At 1:14 a.m., the San Bernardino Police call center received a 911 call from a local hospital regarding a shooting victim arriving at the location.
Patrol officers were dispatched and contacted Alexander Roy Chagolla, his family members, and friends who provided the transport. Chagolla received treatment but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Detectives were attempting to identify a suspect and motive for the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective J. Alvarez at alvarez_jo@sbcity.org or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org.
