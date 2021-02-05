A 20-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of North E Street at about 3:05 p.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. Officers arrived and located the victim in the driver’s seat of his vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury.
The victim was identified as Leonardo Hernandez, a resident of San Bernardino.
The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Campos at (909) 384-5619/ campos_er@sbcity.org or Sergeant King at (909) 384-5659 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
