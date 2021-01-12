A 22-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Jan. 11, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to 5280 North Little Mountain Drive at about 10:57 p.m. and located the injured victim down in a parking lot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was later identified as Boris Bernabe Sanchez, a Highland resident.
The motive for the shooting is unknown. No suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Reyna at (909) 384-5628 / reyna_ar@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
