A young woman and man died in an apparent murder-suicide in San Bernardino on Jan. 22, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At 9:29 a.m., police received a 911 call and responded to 2055 North Central Avenue.
Officers found the victim, Briseida Guillen, 28, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the living room of the residence. The suspect, Jose Rosario Huizar Jr., 28, was also located inside the residence and was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
The victim and suspect were pronounced deceased at the scene. A firearm was located near the suspect.
Homicide detectives responded and conducted an investigation, which appears to be domestic violence related. Family members and witnesses were contacted at the scene.
The victim’s children were located with a family member and were unharmed.
