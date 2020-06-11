With the assistance of nearby residents, deputies identified and arrested a young woman who allegedly stole a mobility scooter out of a store, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Samantha Marie Nelson, a 24-year-old resident of Grand Terrace, was booked into West Valley Detention Center on a charge of grand theft and a parole violation.
The Sheriff's Department gave this account of this incident:
On May 27 at 10:41 a.m., Nelson entered the Grocery Outlet located at 22241 Barton Road in Grand Terrace. Nelson utilized a mobility scooter the store provides for the patrons to use.
Nelson drove around the exterior aisles of the store for about one minute before deciding to go behind the cashier’s counter and out of the store. Nelson drove the scooter eastbound through the shopping center parking lot toward Mount Vernon Avenue. Nelson did not attempt to purchase anything while inside the store.
The Grocery Outlet valued the Amigo Cesta XL motorized mobility scooter at more than $1,400.
The Sheriff's Department said Nelson was identified by her facial tattoos, a previous theft at the “Nail Salon” in Grand Terrace, and various investigative leads, including video surveillance. Nelson was also confirmed to be on parole for a previous criminal conviction, and an arrest warrant was authored for her arrest.
Information about the theft of the scooter made its way into various social media postings and resulted in a tip coming in about the possible location of the mobility scooter. Deputies responded to the incident location and contacted Nelson and another subject who was arrested on an unrelated charge.
Thanks to the collaboration of the citizens of Grand Terrace, the stolen property was recovered, the Sheriff's Department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.