A 20-year-old woman died after being assaulted in San Bernardino, and her boyfriend was arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Oct. 5, officers received a 9-1-1 call and went to a residence in the 1700 block of N. Fairfax Drive at about 4:52 a.m.
When officers arrived, they located the victim, who was unconscious. She was immediately transported to an area hospital and listed in grave condition. She ultimately succumbed to those injuries. She was identified as Cynthia Monique Benavidez.
Her boyfriend, Carnellious Lamar Coleman, 24, was detained at the residence. Based on the evidence located at the scene, he was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
The motive for the assault is undisclosed, police said.
Detectives are continuing to investigate this homicide. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Siems at (909) 384-5650 / siems_mi@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
