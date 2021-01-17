A young woman died in a traffic collision on an Interstate 10 Freeway onramp on Jan. 16, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 6:42 a.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle collision on the I-10 at the Cedar Avenue onramp in Bloomington.
A driver, 29-year-old Lorraine Elizarraraz of Rialto, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:09 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
The CHP is investigating the collision.
