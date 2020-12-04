A young woman was killed in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on Dec. 2, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 8:51 p.m., a Toyota Camry driven by Angelica Jimenez, a 20-year-old Highland resident, was proceeding southbound in the 2300 block of N. Waterman Avenue. She was traveling at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle drifted into the northbound lanes of Waterman Avenue, drove over the east curb, and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Jimenez suffered severe injuries as a result of the collision and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.