A 24-year-old woman was shot to death and a man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds during an incident in San Bernardino on Oct. 19, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Magnolia Avenue at 10:55 p.m. and found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. She was identified as Mercey Marie Brasher, a Riverside resident.
The male victim was treated at a local hospital and then was released early the next morning.
The motive for the shooting appeared to be robbery.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Campos at (909) 384-5619 / campos_er@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
