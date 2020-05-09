A young woman was shot to death and another person was hospitalized in critical condition in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On May 9 at about 12:36 a.m., officers responded to 1900 N. Little Zion Manor Drive and found Jatae Armster, a 20-year-old Perris resident, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A second shooting victim was transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition; his identity is being withheld. Both victims appear to be connected to the same incident, police said.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Cunningham at (909) 384-5745 / cunningham_jo@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
