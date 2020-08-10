A 22-year-old woman was shot to death in San Bernardino on Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 2600 block of South Copper Lane at about 12:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they located a shooting victim and requested medical aid. Paramedics arrived and attempted lifesaving measures; however, the victim succumbed to her injuries. She was identified as Dalia Avelina Camacho-Palomera.
The motive for this shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Det. A. Reyna at (909) 384-5628/ reyna_ar@sbcity.org or Sgt. A. Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
