Family Assistance Program in partnership with San Bernardino Valley College will be hosting the inaugural Youth Leadership Summit on Saturday, July 16.
The event is for youth ages 16-24 and will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Room B-100 at SBVC, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue in San Bernardino.
This event will include speeches from keynote speakers State Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, State Assemblymember James Ramos, and Executive Director of California Coalition for Youth Jevon Wilkes. These speakers will address the resources both locally and statewide for youth to advocate for policies that directly impact their lives.
The goal of the summit is to provide a forum for young people who are interested in building their leadership skills and tools. The youth will also identify issues and access opportunities for leadership in their communities.
Registered participants will be compensated for participating for the entire day. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and refreshments will be provided throughout the event.
To register or find out more information, visit www.familyassist.org/youth-leadership-summit/
