A youth soccer coach was arrested for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Jonathan Jeremy Ledesma, a 40-year-old Highland resident, was found with the girl in the back seat of a parked car in the early morning hours of March 17.
Shortly after 4 a.m., while on proactive patrol, Redlands Police officers contacted Ledesma during an occupied vehicle check near Fairway Drive and Country Club Drive.
Ledesma told officers that the teen was his girlfriend, police said. Officers located evidence of sex acts inside of the vehicle. During a consent search of Ledesma's phone, officers located text messages that were sexual in nature between the victim and Ledesma planning to meet up for sex, police said.
Detectives interviewed the girl, who disclosed that since she turned 14 she has had sex with Ledesma multiple times, police said. All of these alleged sex acts occurred on different dates over the last two months in the back seat of the suspect’s car while parked in Redlands.
A search warrant was authorized by a San Bernardino County judge and served by officers on the suspect’s vehicle, suspect’s phone, victim’s phone, suspect’s person and the victim’s person. Numerous pieces of evidence were located that collaborated the victim’s statement, police said.
The suspect met the victim while he was coaching her at the age of 9 through the Redlands AYSO organization. He had access to other children through his status as a coach and it is believed there could be other victims, police said.
Ledesma is being held without bail at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on various charges of sexual assault on a minor.
