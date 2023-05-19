A 38-year-old woman who has been a teacher at Yucaipa High School has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old male student, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 18, detectives investigated allegations of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor by teacher Tracy Vanderhulst.
She was booked into Central Detention Center in San Bernardino in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Investigators and the Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District worked cooperatively to ensure a thorough investigation into this matter was completed, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Detectives believe there may be additional alleged victims and are releasing Vanderhulst’s booking photograph.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Rachel Young of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
