The Inmate Services Unit of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department recently launched an educational tablet pilot program at West Valley Detention Center.
This program allows incarcerated individuals to continue to participate in important classes such as anger management and substance abuse while still observing safety precautions brought about by COVID-19, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Aug. 3.
Like all programming offered by Inmate Services, this pilot program is completely funded by the Inmate Welfare Fund, which does not use any tax dollars.
