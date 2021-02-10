Officials with the San Bernardino National Forest are seeking input from the public about the newly proposed Lytle Creek Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project.
The project seeks to achieve the following goals:
• Reduce the probability of catastrophic wildfire
• Create a fuel break for the purpose of community defense from wildfire
• Include long term and sustainable treatments to the extent practical
• Protect habitats for plants and animal
• Protect cultural resources
The general location of the project is located in the greater Lytle Creek area, which is west of the Cajon Pass and north of the cities of Fontana and Rialto. Specific locations of project work include directly surrounding the Lytle Creek community, along road corridors and ridgelines and throughout Upper Lytle Creek Ridge. Chaparral and grasses are the predominate vegetation types in the area.
The project would take place over a number of years and use a variety of techniques, including thinning and prescribed fire. It may include the targeted use of herbicides.
To view the scoping letter and proposed project map, visit the Lytle Creek Hazardous Fuels Reduction project webpage at:
https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59407
The public is asked to comment by March 9. To ask questions or provide a public comment, contact Michael Page, A.D.F.M.O., at the Front Country Ranger District Office, by email at michael.j.page@usda.gov or by mail at 4121 Quail Canyon Rd, San Bernardino, CA 92404.
