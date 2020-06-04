San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies received a pleasant surprise in Fontana on June 1.
At about 6:30 p.m., dispatchers got a call from a concerned resident in the community of Rosena Ranch in the northwestern area of the city. The caller was reporting 50 potential "protestors" in the area, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.
But when deputies from the Fontana Station arrived, they were greeted with smiling faces and flags. The residents provided the deputies with several goodies, such as drinks, snacks and a "thank you" banner.
"The residents were extremely grateful for the continued service to the community and the relentless efforts despite the current climate," the Sheriff's Department.
On Facebook, resident Ryan Johnston commented on the incident and said members of his Neighborhood Watch organization and another group were involved in the gesture of support.
Another commenter, Donna Edmiston Bennett Frannea, said: "Glad there are people who look after their neighborhood. My son is one of those wonderful SBCSO deputies. Also glad to see Neighborhood Watch is doing such great work for Rosena Ranch because I have a lot of family and friends living in that community. Thanks SBCSO."
Virlin Pete Peterson added: "Great job to all who organized this! Way cool! Thank you SBCSD for all you do for us. Grateful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.