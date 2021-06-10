The Interstate 10 Freeway, which had been closed down in both directions in the Fontana area on the morning of June 10, completely reopened after police activity in the area ended.
According to reports, a person who was possibly threatening to jump off the Sierra Avenue overpass at I-10 was safely detained and then transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
During the incident, traffic had been halted from Cedar Avenue in Bloomington to Citrus Avenue in Fontana, causing major congestion.
