An intruder entered a senior living apartment complex in Fontana and assaulted one of the residents on Sept. 28, but another senior resident responded to the scene and saved the day, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Lorenza Marruja, 67, who possesses martial arts skills, held down the intruder until the arrival of police officers, who took him into custody on a charge of elder abuse.
Marruja was interviewed by NBC Channel 4 after the incident and said the suspect first tried to enter her apartment, but she confronted him while holding a bat.
"I told him to back off or I was going to hurt him," Marruja told NBC.
The intruder then went to a nearby apartment of an 82-year-old woman and struck her in the neck. Marruja followed him and came to the defense of her friend.
"I told him if he doesn't leave or leave her alone, I was going to do some damage that he's not going to appreciate," Marruja told NBC. "He was trying to break away and I had his hand and I twisted. He kept crying out 'Ow, you're hurting me' and I said 'I don't care.'"
The 82-year-old victim greatly appreciated her friend's actions and said she was "very brave," according to NBC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.