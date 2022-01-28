An investigation was initiated after a car burst into flames in Fontana on the night of Jan. 27.
The vehicle was found fully engulfed in front of 16655 Foothill Boulevard, according to Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
No persons were inside the car and it was not immediately known how the fire started. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze.
A San Bernardino County arson investigator is handling the case.
