The City of Fontana has embarked on a huge year-long road project on Sierra Avenue between Foothill Boulevard and Baseline Avenue in the northern area of the city.
But City Councilmember John Roberts, whose district is located in the southern area of Fontana, wondered whether enough money is being spent to fix problems with the many other roadways in the local municipality.
“As we all know when it comes to pavement management, it gets exponentially more expensive the longer you let it go un-repaired,” Roberts said during a City Council meeting in October. “One of the things I’ve noticed, in speaking with residents lately, it that it’s an issue out there.”
He asked Deputy City Manager Phil Burum what percentage of the general fund budget goes to roads.
“To my knowledge, for the last four or five years, the city has allocated about 2 percent of the general fund for street pavement management, but we also get gas tax money that gets allocated as well,” Burum said.
Burum indicated that the city benefited from federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) this past year, which enabled more streets to be designated for upgrades.
“As far as the general fund, it’s been about $2 million a year prior to this last year, where you allocated some ARPA funds — another $5 million on top of that — so we’ll spend about $11 million on pavement management this year,” Burum said.
Roberts was still concerned, though, and asked him: “Do you feel that we’re allocating enough funds for this?”
“Historically, sir, I don’t think that we have,” Burum responded.
Burum mentioned the Pavement Condition Index (PCI), a numerical index between 0 and 100 which is used to analyze the general condition of a section of a pavement.
He said that a report last December determined that Fontana’s score was 71, which is higher than the state average of 67.
However, he quickly acknowledged that numerous streets in northern Fontana are relatively new, and so they all have a score of 100, which distorts the overall true picture of the condition of roads in the rest of the city.
To address this situation, the city will be working hard to obtain more funding in the future, he said.
“We’re taking a much more aggressive approach at how we ask for allocations annually and have hired a new pavement manager, a senior engineer, to focus on that exclusively to manage,” Burum said. “And what we mentioned to council last year was we’d like to target $10 to $12 million a year going forward in order to maintain and continue to improve our street conditions, between all funds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.