Is Fontana a “safe” city?
A new report, which compared 182 large United States cities based on a wide range of criteria, determined that Fontana was No. 80, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub.
The “Safest Cities in America” report for 2022 said that among large Inland Empire cities, Rancho Cucamonga ranked the highest at No. 64. Ontario was No. 78, while Moreno Valley was No. 83, Riverside was No. 126, and San Bernardino was No. 180.
Overall in the U.S., Columbia, Maryland was deemed the safest city, followed by Nashua, N.H., and Laredo, Texas, the study said.
“Threats to safety in the U.S. come in many forms, from the continued presence of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters to mass shootings and traffic accidents,” Adam McCann, a financial writer for WalletHub, said in a news release on Oct. 10.
“People can feel unsafe in other ways, too. Aside from the types of hazards that can cause bodily injury or other physical harm, taking out an unaffordable second mortgage, forgoing health insurance or even visiting unsecured websites are also ways people run into danger. One of the biggest worries for many people right now is the cost of inflation, which reached a four-decade high this year and threatens Americans’ financial safety.”
No persons can avoid all danger, though, and residents take on a certain level of risk based on where they choose to live, McCann said. Some cities are simply better at protecting their residents from harm, he said.
To find out where Americans can feel most secure — in more than one sense — WalletHub evaluated 42 key indicators of safety, ranging from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality, McCann said.
In the category of “Home and Community Safety,” Fontana was ranked No. 52, placing it in the top third of all large cities in the U.S., the report said. In addition, Fontana was No. 87 in the category of “Financial Safety.”
However, Fontana was ranked No. 163 in the category of “Natural Disaster Risk,” which was probably due to the threat of wildfires and earthquakes.
----- HERE are the “Safest Cities in America,” according to WalletHub:
1. Columbia, MD
2. Nashua, NH
3. Laredo, TX
4. Portland, ME
5. Warwick, RI
6. Yonkers, NY
7. Gilbert, AZ
8. Burlington, VT
9. Raleigh, NC
10. Lewiston, ME
----- THESE are the “Least Safe Cities in America,” the report said:
173. Chattanooga, TN
174. Jackson, MS
175. Oakland, CA
176. Oklahoma City, OK
177. Memphis, TN
178. Baton Rouge, LA
179. Detroit, MI
180. San Bernardino, CA
181. Fort Lauderdale, FL
182. St. Louis, MO.
To view the full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-cities-in-america/41926
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.