A surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations among people who have not been vaccinated in August is adding billions of dollars in preventable costs to the nation’s health-care system, according to an updated analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).
In August, the new analysis estimates that the preventable costs of treating unvaccinated patients in hospitals total $3.7 billion, almost twice the estimates for June and July combined. The total preventable costs for those three months now stand at an estimated $5.7 billion, KFF said in a news release.
The estimates draw on KFF’s analysis of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data about COVID-19 hospital admissions, adjusted for admissions primarily for COVID-19, the share among unvaccinated patients and the share that likely could have been prevented if the patients were vaccinated, as well as other data estimating that each COVID hospitalization on average results in roughly $20,000 in hospital costs.
Only a small share of the cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization is typically paid directly by patients themselves, KFF said. The rest is typically paid through insurers, including public programs like Medicare and Medicaid, and private insurance purchased by workers, businesses and individuals.
The specific cost totals in San Bernardino County are unknown.
“The county does not have a method for tracking hospital costs countywide as almost all hospitals in the county are privately owned and operated,” said David Wert, a county spokesperson.
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Sam Hessami, M.D., issued a statement saying: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this week that the cost for treating the unvaccinated in the past three months is at $5.5 billion.”
As of Sept. 15, the percentage of fully vaccinated San Bernardino County residents ages 12 and above is 54.9 percent, the county said. The percentage of county residents ages 12 and above with at least one vaccine dose is 62.5 percent.
In Fontana, about two-thirds of eligible residents are vaccinated.
Free vaccinations are available at many locations throughout the county, including the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana. To schedule an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com/vaccine
